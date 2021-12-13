Andre Burakovsky nets first career hat trick against Florida, drops f-bomb during postgame interview

Andre Burakovsky morphed into Andre SCOARakovsky against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

The former Capital netted three goals for the Avalanche. It was his first career hat trick.

The Swedish forward also said a naughty word during the postgame interview, completing a truly magical night.

Burakovsky scored once during the first period — a power-play marker set up by Mikko Rantanen — and then lit the lamp twice in the third period at even strength.

Burkie’s first goal came on a snipe.

Bring on the fire, and keep this going!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/3bGeYexu94 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 13, 2021

The second was on a semi-breakaway where he sent the puck into the net on his backhand.

The third was another snipe from WAY DOWNTOWN.

As one commenter on Sportsnet’s YouTube channel wrote, “Forget the rats, throw the hats.”

The Avs’ posted a GIF of Burakovsky winking to celebrate the moment.

After the game, Andre was given a live mic where he commended his team on a “great f***ing job.”

Great win from the Avs tonight, just ask Andre Burakovsky. "Great fuck'n job." pic.twitter.com/Eu1XqEpCsL — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) December 13, 2021

Inside the interview room, Burakovsky shared his feelings on his milestone night.

“Obviously, it felt great to get my first one,” Burakovsky said of his hat trick. “I’ve had a couple other two-goal games, but never came through with a hat trick. So it was nice to get one. I’m just happy to be producing and helping the team win games. Today was a lucky day for me.”

Burakovsky has scored 48 goals in 134 games for the Avalanche since being traded by the Capitals for a second and third-round pick.