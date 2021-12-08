A Capitals fan shattered their phone to try and give Tom Wilson his stuck stick back

Tom Wilson had a memorable game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

The Capitals forward and his hockey stick were all over the place in the team’s 4-3 shootout win. The victory broke the Capitals’ six-game losing streak in matchups determined after regulation.

Wilson scored his 100th career goal early in the first period after the Capitals ran a set play off an offensive zone faceoff win.

Alex Ovechkin dished to Justin Schultz who then found Wilson wide open for a one-timer right in front of the net, beating Ducks goaltender Josh Gibson.

In the second period, Wilson got in his first fight of the season, scrapping with Simon Benoit. Wilson challenged the Ducks defenseman after Benoit left the penalty box to avenge a low hit to Capitals teammate John Carlson.

Wilson won the fight handily, connecting with several jabs early before ending it with a few overhand rights.

Wilson later went for his first career Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the third period. While the Olympic hopeful was unable to tally that elusive assist, he did have a bizarre incident where the boards literally ate his stick in the final minutes of regulation.

As Wilson was forechecking in the corner, his blade got stuck in a small separation between two panels of glass. Wilson tried to dislodge it himself, but after a few seconds of futility, gave up and left the ice for a new twig.

That’s when a Capitals fan tried to save the day.

“A girl tried to push it through with her cell phone and it budged a little but not the whole way,” Capitals season-ticket holder Stephanie Williams, who observed the incident from a few rows away, said.

The fan who tried to get the stick out, Caroline, posted video that her friend Emily shot.

@Capitals @MSE I tried really hard to get Tom Wilson his stick pic.twitter.com/voHvsNOPCt — Caroline McCain (@ccmccain) December 7, 2021

“Maybe using the phone wasn’t the smartest idea since it’s shattered (now),” Emily observed on her Twitter account. “But it was worth the try.”

Wilson came back later after play was whistled dead. This time, Tom, after a few strategic pulls, was able to wrestle the stick free and returned to the bench with it.

But maybe that hockey stick should live somewhere else after a fan damaged her own personal property to help the team: Caroline’s house.

What do you think, Tom?

Update: Seventeen minutes after we posted our article, Tom Wilson has replied on Twitter. The Capitals forward retweeted Caroline’s video and thanked her for the assist.

