Bruce Boudreau lets f-bomb slip during first press conference with Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks officially announced the hiring of Bruce Boudreau as their new head coach on Monday. Boudreau brings to Vancouver a culture of winning, a larger-than-life personality, a self-admitted lack of style, and cursing. Lots and lots of cursing.

On Monday, during his first press conference with media, Boudreau stayed true to his Bruce brand by letting his first f-bomb slip.

Shoutout to Bruce for dropping his first documented f-bomb with the Canucks pic.twitter.com/5gcu95a5PT — Mr Booth (@MrBooth07) December 7, 2021

As Boudreau got up out of his chair, he could be heard grumbling “oh f***!” in pain.

Gabby’s profuse profanity seems to already be translating to his new team.

Bruce Boudreau has the #Canucks doing a battle drill at practice where the goalies are allowed to score.

“Fucking rights Petey,” says a teammate while Pettersson goes up against Quinn Hughes. pic.twitter.com/PHfoe2X1DV — David Quadrelli (@QuadreIli) December 7, 2021

Boudreau was likely sore from his first morning skate with his new team. Boudreau struggled initially when he took the ice because his skate blades needed to sharpened. “Oh my god, I thought I was going to die out there today!” Boudreau said laughing.

The Vancouver Canucks won their first game under Boudreau in impressive fashion, shutting out the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on home ice.

Boudreau was serenaded by “Bruce there it is” chants in Rogers Arena.

Even despite last night’s victory, the Canucks still remain in dead last in the Pacific Division with a 9-15-2 record. Bruce does have a history of jolting teams back into contention. When he first joined the Capitals midseason in 2007-08, he was able to lead the team to its first playoff berth since the Jaromir Jagr era.

As a wise man once said, if the Canucks want to turn around their season, “don’t just think you want it, go out and f***ing want it. You’re not looking like you want it. You’re feeling sorry for yourself. And no one f***ing wants anybody that’s feeling sorry for themselves.”

The Canucks don’t look like that anymore.

Did you all have fun last night? Felt like we all had fun last night. pic.twitter.com/iTRJYVFmRT — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 7, 2021

Congratulations on your first W, Bruce!