Wharf Ice Rink gets Capitals redesign for the holidays

The Wharf Ice Rink located on Transit Pier opened to the public on November 24th. Featuring stunning views of the Potomac, the District’s only over-water rink recently got a fresh coat of paint and some new signage to feel especially DC.

In collaboration with the local hockey team, Arena Graphics Inc. redesigned the rink and surrounding area to give it Washington Capitals colors and branding.

I might be biased, but it’s super awesome.

Arena Graphics Inc. posted photos after the company completed its work. The “Capitals-themed setting” includes a Capitals campfire with Adirondack chairs, a food truck with Capitals-inspired items, and the redesigned ice-skating rink. The rink features ALL CAPS rink panels and a precious Capitals-themed ice resurfacer.

According to the Capitals, the campfire will be lit every Friday through Sunday during the winter season. The Capitals food truck will serve Capitals-themed s’mores, which include a peppermint patty ‘puck’ sandwiched in a graham cracker with a giant marshmallow. Hot apple cider and bottled water are also available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Southwest DC neighborhood charities.

The Capitals will host two Rock the Rink Skates and Viewing Parties at the Wharf Ice Rink (Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 pm). There will be giveaways, Capitals-themed beverages, and a DJ. Capitals fans will be able to watch the team play on a jumbotron. For those of you who attend the RTR Skates with Capitals jerseys or gear will receive $5 off admission.

The Wharf Ice Rink is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday and the hours are below.

The Wharf Ice Rink webpage also listed special holiday hours and the price of admission.

Hours of Operation

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm Special Holiday Hours

December 8: Closed for a private event until 6:30pm. Open to the public from 6:30pm-10:00pm.

December 23: 12pm-10pm

December 24: 12pm-7pm

December 25: 12pm-8pm

December 26-30: 12pm-10pm

December 31: 12pm-8pm

January 17: 12pm-5pm Admission

Adult: $12

Youth (12 & Under): $9

Skate Rental: $6

Group Rate (10 or more) includes skate rental: $14 Active military, seniors, first responders, and healthcare workers can receive a $2 discount on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Must show a valid ID.

The Capitals theme at The Wharf will remain through February.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: