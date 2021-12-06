Wharf Ice Rink gets Capitals redesign for the holidays

The Wharf Ice Rink located on Transit Pier opened to the public on November 24th. Featuring stunning views of the Potomac, the District’s only over-water rink recently got a fresh coat of paint and some new signage to feel especially DC.
In collaboration with the local hockey team, Arena Graphics Inc. redesigned the rink and surrounding area to give it Washington Capitals colors and branding.
I might be biased, but it’s super awesome.
Arena Graphics Inc. posted photos after the company completed its work. The “Capitals-themed setting” includes a Capitals campfire with Adirondack chairs, a food truck with Capitals-inspired items, and the redesigned ice-skating rink. The rink features ALL CAPS rink panels and a precious Capitals-themed ice resurfacer.
According to the Capitals, the campfire will be lit every Friday through Sunday during the winter season. The Capitals food truck will serve Capitals-themed s’mores, which include a peppermint patty ‘puck’ sandwiched in a graham cracker with a giant marshmallow. Hot apple cider and bottled water are also available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Southwest DC neighborhood charities.
The Capitals will host two Rock the Rink Skates and Viewing Parties at the Wharf Ice Rink (Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 pm). There will be giveaways, Capitals-themed beverages, and a DJ. Capitals fans will be able to watch the team play on a jumbotron. For those of you who attend the RTR Skates with Capitals jerseys or gear will receive $5 off admission.
The Wharf Ice Rink is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday and the hours are below.
The Wharf Ice Rink webpage also listed special holiday hours and the price of admission.
Hours of Operation
Monday-Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-10pm
Saturday: 12pm-10pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm
Special Holiday Hours
December 8: Closed for a private event until 6:30pm. Open to the public from 6:30pm-10:00pm.
December 23: 12pm-10pm
December 24: 12pm-7pm
December 25: 12pm-8pm
December 26-30: 12pm-10pm
December 31: 12pm-8pm
January 17: 12pm-5pm
Admission
Adult: $12
Youth (12 & Under): $9
Skate Rental: $6
Group Rate (10 or more) includes skate rental: $14
Active military, seniors, first responders, and healthcare workers can receive a $2 discount on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Must show a valid ID.
The Capitals theme at The Wharf will remain through February.
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Capitals and The Wharf Announce Capitals at The Wharf Winter Programming
Highlights Include Capitals Campfire at Camp Wharf, Viewing Parties and Rock The Rink Skates
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals and The Wharf announced today Capitals at The Wharf, a Capitals-themed setting located at The Wharf in Washington D.C. that is now open and concludes in February.
Capitals at The Wharf includes The Capitals Campfire at Camp Wharf – Capitals-themed holiday décor and Adirondack chairs around a wood-burning fire every Friday through Sunday during the winter season.
Capitals-themed s’mores, which include a peppermint patty ‘puck’ sandwiched in a graham cracker with a giant marshmallow, are available for $3.75 at the Camp Wharf s’mores trailer. A Classic S’more is also available for purchase for $3.75, as well as a S’more 4-Pack for $13. Hot apple cider and bottled water are also available for purchase. A portion of proceeds benefits Southwest DC neighborhood charities.
Camp Wharf is open Friday from 6-11 p.m., Saturday from 3-11 p.m. and Sunday 3-10 p.m. Special event hours may vary.
Additionally, The Wharf Ice Rink on Transit Pier will feature the Capitals, with Capitals themed décor, ALL CAPS rink panels and a Capitals-themed ice resurfacer.
The Capitals will host two Rock the Rink Skates and Viewing Parties at the rink, featuring giveaways, Capitals-themed beverages and a DJ. Rock the Rink and Viewing Party dates include Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. During the viewing parties, fans will be able to watch the Capitals games on a jumbotron at The Wharf.
Capitals fans who attend Rock the Rink Skate in Capitals jerseys or gear will receive $5 off admission. Click here for ice rink hours of operation.
The Capitals, The Wharf and Jack Daniel’s are also partnering on additional holiday programming, including a Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree in honor of the Jack Daniel’s Personal Selection Capitals Barrel.
From Nov. 26-Dec. 31, a Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree will be on display at District Wharf on Market Pier.
Throughout the holiday season, Jack Daniel’s will be fundraising for Operation Ride Home, a program that brings junior military members home for the holidays. The top barrel from the Barrel Tree will be auctioned off beginning December 1 with all proceeds going to Operation Ride Home. Additional details on the program and how to bid can be found at OperationRideHome.com. Jack Daniel’s will also donate $1 to Operation Ride Home for every drink sold as part of the Jack Daniel’s Holiday Special, offered at the following locations: 12 Stories, Canopy Central, Cantina Bambina, H Bar, Hank’s Oyster Bar, Kaliwa, Kirwan’s on The Wharf, La Vie, Lupo Marino, Officina, Pearl Street Warehouse, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, The Brighton, The Grill, Tiki TNT and Whiskey Charlie.
