Report: Bruce Boudreau to replace Travis Green as Vancouver Canucks head coach

Bruce Boudreau has filled his time as Hershey Cubs owner and NHL Network analyst. Now he is going back to what he does best: coaching!

The former Capitals head coach is going to be the next bench boss of the Vancouver Canucks, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Hearing tonight that Bruce Boudreau will be the next coach of the Vancouver Canucks. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2021

As of 8:30 PM, the Canucks have not announced anything. Vancouver’s Twitter account has been silent for the last 19 hours.

Not sure on exact timelines, but change was made sometime today. Not sure when official announcement will be made. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2021

There is speculation more firings could be happening as well.

The Boudreau hire was not management’s decision, so we’ll see what else happens https://t.co/ZwnZnI8VgO — Satiar Shah (@SatiarShah) December 6, 2021

The Canucks are currently dead last in the Pacific Division with a 8-15-2 record. Travis Green has coached the Canucks since the 2017-18 season.

Boudreau has previously coached the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, and Capitals. Boudreau’s final day coaching before the hire was on February 14, 2020, when Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin fired him on Valentine’s Day.

8:49 PM update: Darren Dreger has confirmed the news.

Confirming major changes in Vancouver. Boudreau going in as coach for this season and next year. More significant changes likely as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 6, 2021

9:20 PM update: Dreger is also reporting former Hurricanes legend (and Capital) Scott Walker will be joining Boudreau in Vancouver as an assistant coach. Walker was head coach for the OHL Guelph Storm from 2010-2015 after retirement. Last season he served as the Arizona Coyotes’ Director of Player Personnel.

Sounds like Scott Walker will be going into Vancouver with Boudreau. https://t.co/DindSRMZP1 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 6, 2021

This story is developing.