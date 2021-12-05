Home / News / Report: Bruce Boudreau to replace Travis Green as Vancouver Canucks head coach

Report: Bruce Boudreau to replace Travis Green as Vancouver Canucks head coach

By Ian Oland

December 5, 2021 8:38 pm

Bruce Boudreau has filled his time as Hershey Cubs owner and NHL Network analyst. Now he is going back to what he does best: coaching!

The former Capitals head coach is going to be the next bench boss of the Vancouver Canucks, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

As of 8:30 PM, the Canucks have not announced anything. Vancouver’s Twitter account has been silent for the last 19 hours.

There is speculation more firings could be happening as well.

The Canucks are currently dead last in the Pacific Division with a 8-15-2 record. Travis Green has coached the Canucks since the 2017-18 season.

Boudreau has previously coached the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, and Capitals. Boudreau’s final day coaching before the hire was on February 14, 2020, when Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin fired him on Valentine’s Day.

8:49 PM update: Darren Dreger has confirmed the news.

9:20 PM update: Dreger is also reporting former Hurricanes legend (and Capital) Scott Walker will be joining Boudreau in Vancouver as an assistant coach. Walker was head coach for the OHL Guelph Storm from 2010-2015 after retirement. Last season he served as the Arizona Coyotes’ Director of Player Personnel.

This story is developing.

