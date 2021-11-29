Evgeny Kuznetsov clapping is a joy

Evgeny Kuznetsov is creative and does most everything with a Kuzy flair. He could forecheck along the wall, but instead, he breathlessly skates around the offensive zone looking to create. Kuzy could shoot more, but he’d rather author a stunning, unselfish pass for a highlight-reel goal. He could do a goal hug, but the bird celly gives his daughter joy.

Being creative and expressive is who he is, which is why even his clapping brings me an absurd amount of joy.

Sunday, after the Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, Alex Ovechkin awarded the Viking ax to Aliaksei Protas as the Capitals offensive player of the game. The Belarusian rookie has been skating on the first line with Ovi and Kuzy, and scored his first NHL goal against Carolina.

As Ovi handed over the very sharp ax, this is how Kuzy, sitting right behind the exchange, reacted.

Protas seemed confused, but that’s just his center being his weird ol’ self.

Kuznetsov is off to one of his best starts as a Capital, posting 27 points (7g, 20a) in his first 22 games. The joy is back in his game and I love it.

