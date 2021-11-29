Carey Price returns to the ice and skates without goalie gear on

The Montreal Canadiens have been engulfed in chaos over the last 24 hours. With the team off to a dreadful start where they’ve won only six of their first 23 games, the Habs fired general manager Marc Bergevin, assistant GM Trevor Timmins, and senior VP of public affairs Paul Wilson. Scott Mellanby also resigned from his role as assistant general manager. The team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton as its new vice president of hockey operation and is currently looking for a new GM that can speak both English and French.

Behind the scenes, the team did get some good news as Carey Price skated for what is believed to be the second time since checking himself into a player assistance program in early October.

Sportsnet posted video of Price skating without pads on at the Canadiens’ Brossard practice facility.

Carey Price took the ice in Brossard earlier this morning. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/DAdTMceAwU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2021

According to TSN, Price returned to the Canadiens on November 8 after spending 30 days in rehab. His first time on the ice was on November 15 and he skated alone.

Carey Price sur la patinoire ce matin pic.twitter.com/kc0jtlFbKK — Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) November 29, 2021

Price wrote in early November that his issues were substance abuse-related on his personal Instagram.

“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price wrote. “Last month I made the decision to enter a residential treatment facility for substance use. Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do, and it was what I needed to do.

“I am working through years of neglecting my own mental health which will take some time to repair; all I can do is take it day by day. With that comes some uncertainty with when I will return to play.”

Price is also working back from offseason knee surgery that he had on July 22 following the Habs’ Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Hart Trophy-winning goaltender is following a four-step plan to return that includes gym work, skating alone, having sessions with goalie coach Eric Raymond, and then rejoining the team for full practices.

Price’s return will not only impact the Canadiens but also Team Canada. Price is reportedly on Canada’s long list for the 2022 Winter Olympics.