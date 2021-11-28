After beating the Hurricanes, the Washington Capitals are the top team in the NHL

The Washington Capitals are the top team in the NHL after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Sunday. Washington has beaten the two best teams in the league in consecutive games. Sunday’s loss was only Carolina’s second at home this season.
The victory gave the Caps 33 standings points on the season. They now lead tied-for-second Carolina, Florida, and Toronto by two.
The Capitals celebrated their W by posting a screenshot of the standings and teasing a meme fan account that was like Tony DeAngelo’s purported burner account.
The Capitals are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games — their only loss coming against the Seattle Kraken during the backend of a back-to-back. They’ve scored the most goals in the NHL (78) and given up the fifth-least (53).
The Capitals defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday. They play the Panthers again on Tuesday in another pivotal late November matchup.
