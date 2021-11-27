Craig Laughlin debuting Locker 18 Bourbon at release party with special guest Joe Beninati

Former Capital Craig Laughlin is coming out with some new liquor just in time for the holidays.

Laughlin collaborated with Lost Ark Distilling to create Locker 18 Bourbon. The NBC Sports Washington analyst is selling 180 bottles to the public at a release party on Saturday from 3pm – 6pm at Lost Ark’s Distillery in Columbia, MD (Address: 9570 Berger Rd., Suite L, Columbia, MD 21046).

Laughlin will have a special guest at the release: his longtime play-by-play partner Joe Beninati.

Joe B and Laughlin will be here mingling with Capitals fans and signing autographs. There is also an auction and giveaway planned. And if it’s anything like past Locker parties, it will be very fun and can’t miss.

Proceeds from the Locker 18 Bourbon support The Laughlin Family Foundation, which helps raises money for underfunded cancer research.

Photos