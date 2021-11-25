Capitals baste, butter, roast, and slice up the Habs on Thanksgiving Eve: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals returned to Capital One Arena for the first time since their long West Coast swing and promptly dispatched of the Montreal Canadiens with relative ease 6-3.

Happy Thanksgiving!

This post will be a little light overall because it’s Thanksgiving and because the Capitals just smoked the Habs at five-on-five. This game was never close. They out-chanced them 16 to 4 in the first period alone.

Alex Ovechkin recorded three assists and jumped above some dude named Connor McDavid in overall scoring in the league.

recorded three assists and jumped above some dude named Connor McDavid in overall scoring in the league. Martin Fehervary was downright dominant in this game. The Caps out-attempted the Habs 27 to 13 with him on the ice at five-on-five.

With three assists against Montreal, Alex Ovechkin has tied Guy Lafleur (1,353) for the 27th-most points in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 25, 2021

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.