Capitals baste, butter, roast, and slice up the Habs on Thanksgiving Eve: numbers for the morning after

By Chris Cerullo

November 25, 2021 7:35 am

The Washington Capitals returned to Capital One Arena for the first time since their long West Coast swing and promptly dispatched of the Montreal Canadiens with relative ease 6-3.

Happy Thanksgiving!

  • This post will be a little light overall because it’s Thanksgiving and because the Capitals just smoked the Habs at five-on-five. This game was never close. They out-chanced them 16 to 4 in the first period alone.
  • Alex Ovechkin recorded three assists and jumped above some dude named Connor McDavid in overall scoring in the league.
  • Martin Fehervary was downright dominant in this game. The Caps out-attempted the Habs 27 to 13 with him on the ice at five-on-five.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

