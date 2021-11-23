Home / News / After scoring against the Kraken, Alex Ovechkin has goals against every active NHL team… again

After scoring against the Kraken, Alex Ovechkin has goals against every active NHL team… again

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

November 23, 2021 4:56 pm

Alex Ovechkin has scored so many goals during his 17-year career in the National Hockey League that many of the things he’s accomplishing are mind-boggling.

For instance, on Sunday, Alex Ovechkin’s third-period goal scored against the Seattle Kraken was the 745th tally of his career.

After passing Marcel Dionne and Brett Hull earlier in the season, Ovechkin trails only Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801), and Wayne Gretzky (894) on the all-time goals list. That’s hard to process.

Then there’s the other thing the goal accomplished. The Kraken tally gave Ovi back the unique distinction of scoring against every active NHL team. The NHL made this fancy graph so it can really sink in for you.

The chart shows us that Ovechkin has absolutely dominated the Tampa Bay Lightning (49 goals in 74 games), Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers (48g in 67 games), Toronto Maple Leafs (41g in 50 games), St. Louis Blues (18g in 20 games), Detroit Red Wings (20g in 29 games), and Minnesota Wild (17g in 17 games) during his career. He’s even scored three times already against the other recent expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to Reddit Hockey commenter Baboshinu, Ovechkin “has scored on 17 different teams in his first time playing against them.”

The goals chase and a normal offseason to workout has clearly reinvigorated Ovechkin.

It’s been very fun to watch.

Headline illustrations via Pixabay

, , ,