Jack Daniel’s to sell special Capitals bottles featuring whiskey from barrels picked by Alan May

The Washington Capitals and Jack Daniel’s are combining for a cool promotion this holiday season.

Jack Daniel’s will be selling special Capitals bottles locally featuring whiskey from barrels picked by NBC Sports Washington analyst and former Cap (69 points) Alan May.

The Capitals sent May to Lynchburg, Tennessee, earlier in the year to visit Jack Daniel’s distillery and make the selection.

“Traveling to Tennessee and spending time at the Jack Daniel Distillery was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” May said in a press release. “It was fascinating to see just how in-depth the whiskey-making process is, and I was grateful to help select the Caps’ Single Barrel Personal Collection. Myself, along with the entire Capitals organization, are thrilled to partner with Jack Daniel’s and offer this incredible collection to our fans across the D.C. area.”

The Capitals documented May’s trip in a 90-second promotional video. May can be seen picking whiskey from the 94 barrel.

“94 was the one with the most flavor,” May said. “Probably something my dad would love. I think 94 in honor of my dad.”

According to the Capitals, the bottles will be in local retail stores in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC beginning in December.

More from the Capitals:

Jack Daniel’s and Washington Capitals Announce Single Barrel Personal Collection and 2021 Holiday Programming at The Wharf Special Jack Daniel’s Capitals bottles feature whiskey from four barrels selected by Capitals alumnus Alan May

Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree on display at The Wharf on Market Pier Nov. 26-Dec. 31 Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Jack Daniel’s announced today the Jack Daniel’s Personal Selection Capitals Barrel, as well as programming at The Wharf surrounding the 2021 holiday season. Fans in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., will have the opportunity to purchase special Jack Daniel’s Capitals bottles featuring whiskey from four barrels selected by Capitals alumnus Alan May. The product will be available in stores beginning in December; fans are encouraged to check with their local retail stores on availability. May visited the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN, to participate in the selection process. The Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection Program is a highly selective process, with only one out of every 100 barrels produced deemed worthy of the distinction by Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller and Master Tasters. The barrels mature in the highest reaches of Jack Daniel’s barrel houses, where extreme temperature variations dramatically increase the interplay between wood and whiskey. The result is a collection of bold, robust flavors and notes of toasted oak and vanilla that are unique to each individual barrel. “Traveling to Tennessee and spending time at the Jack Daniel Distillery was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said May. “It was fascinating to see just how in-depth the whiskey-making process is, and I was grateful to help select the Caps’ Single Barrel Personal Collection. Myself, along with the entire Capitals organization, are thrilled to partner with Jack Daniel’s and offer this incredible collection to our fans across the D.C. area.” In addition, Jack Daniel’s and the Capitals are partnering on holiday programming at The Wharf in Washington, D.C. From Nov. 26-Dec. 31, a Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree will be on display at The Wharf on Market Pier. Jack Daniel’s will host a special Jack Daniel’s Experience at the Barrel Tree during The District’s Holiday Boat Parade on Dec. 4, taking place from 6-9 p.m. Throughout the holiday programming, Jack Daniel’s will be fundraising for Operation Ride Home, a program that brings junior military members home for the holidays. The top barrel from the Barrel Tree will be auctioned off beginning December 1 with all proceeds going to Operation Ride Home. Additional details on the program and how to bid can be found at OperationRideHome.com. Jack Daniel’s will also donate $1 to Operation Ride Home for every drink sold as part of the Jack Daniel’s Holiday Special, offered at the following locations: 12 Stories, Canopy Central, Cantina Bambina, H Bar, Hank’s Oyster Bar, Kaliwa, Kirwan’s on The Wharf, La Vie, Lupo Marino, Officina, Pearl Street Warehouse, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, The Brighton, The Grill, Tiki TNT and Whiskey Charlie. “We’re so excited to see the various activities come to life in and around the D.C. area this December as we celebrate our partnership with the Washington Capitals,” said Ben Osei, Jack Daniel’s Marketing Manager. “From the one-of-a-kind Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel chosen by Alan May to our iconic barrel tree located at The Wharf, this will be a holiday season to remember for Caps and Jack fans.”

