Live blog: Capitals take on Flyers without Backstrom, Oshie, and Mantha

By Ian Oland

November 6, 2021 7:07 pm

The Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight and are hella-shorthanded as Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and Anthony Mantha are all on injured reserve.

Throw NBC Sports Washington on watch along as the Capitals rock their blue alternates for the first time this season.

Live blog below!

Tonight is Joe B and Locker’s 25th anniversary.

Read our tribute. <3

Here are the Capitals’ lines tonight.

Fans were given blue glow tubes for the game.

Ovi already drew a penalty.

He also saved what looked like a sure-fire Flyers goal.

Derick Brassard scores the game’s first goal after a blown assignment.

Carlson looked confused and Kuznetsov skated into the picture late. Either Martin Fehervary picked up the wrong man or Kuznetsov did.

Sean Couturier scores after Dmitry Orlov doesn’t tie him up front. 2-0 Flyers.

Connor McMichael sets up Brett Leason all by himself. Wow. 2-1 PHI.

Chat along with us below!

