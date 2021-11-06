Live blog: Capitals take on Flyers without Backstrom, Oshie, and Mantha

The Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight and are hella-shorthanded as Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and Anthony Mantha are all on injured reserve.

Throw NBC Sports Washington on watch along as the Capitals rock their blue alternates for the first time this season.

Tonight is Joe B and Locker’s 25th anniversary.

Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are celebrating their 25th anniversary together tonight as the Capitals play-by-play duo.@JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18, we can't imagine Caps games without you. Congratulations! ♥️ https://t.co/HTP52lZvpX — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 6, 2021

Here are the Capitals’ lines tonight.

Fans were given blue glow tubes for the game.

Ovi already drew a penalty.

Scott Laughton slashes Ovechkin (in the offensive zone…) and that lethal Caps power play is going to get an early chance. — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 6, 2021

He also saved what looked like a sure-fire Flyers goal.

ALEx oVEcHkiN DOeSn’T DefEnd

😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/hDgLxr8YkO — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 6, 2021

Derick Brassard scores the game’s first goal after a blown assignment.

Carlson looked confused and Kuznetsov skated into the picture late. Either Martin Fehervary picked up the wrong man or Kuznetsov did.

Derick Brassard rips it past Vanecek to break the scoreless tie 💪 pic.twitter.com/HxbWCCWWwY — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 7, 2021

Sean Couturier scores after Dmitry Orlov doesn’t tie him up front. 2-0 Flyers.

Sean Couturier gets in the dirty area and doubles the Flyers' lead! pic.twitter.com/FnAvuC2lR2 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 7, 2021

Connor McMichael sets up Brett Leason all by himself. Wow. 2-1 PHI.

