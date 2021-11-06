Connor McDavid demonstrates superstardom with ridiculous solo goal

Connor McDavid is an alien sent to this world for one purpose. To score fifteen trillion points in the National Hockey League.

That was on display Friday night against the New York Rangers when he put the Edmonton Oilers on his back and scored an absolutely ridiculous solo goal.

With the Oilers down 5-4 at the 17:01 mark of the third period, McJesus did…this. The video will speak for itself.

Through ten games this season McDavid has already racked up 22 points. The funny part about that is that he’s not even leading his team in scoring. Leon Draisaitl has him beat with 23 points through ten games.

Oilers Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl join this exclusive club for teammates with 20 points thru the season's first 10 games pic.twitter.com/IVKtgVDuWr — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 6, 2021

How do the Oilers manage to not win the Stanley Cup every season?

Screenshot via Sportsnet