Capitals honor Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin’s 25th anniversary with tribute video during game

NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin celebrated their 25th year as a play-by-play duo on Saturday.

The Capitals presented Beninati and Laughlin with customized no. 25 jerseys. They also took time to air a tribute video for the two popular broadcasters during the game. It earned arguably the loudest cheer from the crowd on the night.

A standing ovation for @JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 after 25 years at the helm of @Capitals broadcasts

🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/f1gmfHYXc6 — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 6, 2021

The video garnered a standing ovation from the crowd. Capitals players also rose to their feet and gave Joe B and Locker stick taps on the bench.

Here’s another look at the video from Courtney Laughlin.

Thank you #ALLCAPS nation for allowing my dad @Laughlin18 and @JoeBpXp in your living room every caps game night, and for honoring them tonight! I hope they have given you as much joy as you have given them over the last 25 years. You all rock! @Capitals pic.twitter.com/mF4ZAiRiQ1 — Courtney Laughlin (@CourtneyL_Caps) November 7, 2021

“Thank you to every fan in Caps nation for the wonderful recognition of our 25 years in the broadcast booth bringing Caps hockey to your TVs,” Laughlin said. “It was heart warming!”

Sweet jerseys! Thank you @Capitals Catch the Caps and Flyers coming up next in @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/ldcYqOQqyE — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) November 6, 2021

Photo: NBCSWSH