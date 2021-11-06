Home / News / Capitals honor Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin’s 25th anniversary with tribute video during game

Capitals honor Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin’s 25th anniversary with tribute video during game

By Ian Oland

November 6, 2021 11:40 pm

NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin celebrated their 25th year as a play-by-play duo on Saturday.

The Capitals presented Beninati and Laughlin with customized no. 25 jerseys. They also took time to air a tribute video for the two popular broadcasters during the game. It earned arguably the loudest cheer from the crowd on the night.

The video garnered a standing ovation from the crowd. Capitals players also rose to their feet and gave Joe B and Locker stick taps on the bench.

Here’s another look at the video from Courtney Laughlin.

“Thank you to every fan in Caps nation for the wonderful recognition of our 25 years in the broadcast booth bringing Caps hockey to your TVs,” Laughlin said. “It was heart warming!”

