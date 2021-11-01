Home / News / Vitek Vanecek to get start against Tampa Bay Lightning, Aliaksei Protas could make NHL debut

By Chris Cerullo

November 1, 2021 12:31 pm

The Washington Capitals goaltending carousel continues to spin and it will land on Vitek Vanecek in net against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Vanecek will get back in goal for the first time since he was beaten in overtime by the Detroit Red Wings this past Wednesday.

This will be Vanecek’s sixth start of the season. In his previous five games, he sports a 2-0-2 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .911-save percentage.

It is also possible that we may see Capitals 2019 third-round pick, Aliaksei Protas make his NHL debut after being called up from Hershey this morning.

Vanecek drawing in means Ilya Samsonov comes out after shutting out the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

“It wasn’t a lot of work out there but sometimes those games are even harder to stay in,” Peter Laviolette said of Samsonov’s performance. “Just to stay focused because then all of a sudden you do have to make a big save. He was good, just staying in the game. He made the saves we needed him to make.”

The Capitals held an optional morning skate before taking on the Lightning so we won’t know for sure the potential line combinations until closer to puck drop but we do know that Nic Dowd will be out and Aliaksei Protas could very well be making his NHL debut.

With Protas now being on the roster, the Capitals could potentially have five rookies in their lineup including Protas, Brett Leason, Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Martin Fehervary.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

