The Washington Capitals had their Halloween Party tonight. These are their costumes.

The Washington Capitals held their annual Halloween Party tonight before they get back to business with practice tomorrow and travel to Tampa to take on the Lightning on Monday.

Here’s what costumes they rocked to celebrate the spooktacular holiday.

Nic Dowd

Nic Dowd and his wife Paige went as characters from Bridesmaids. Nic as “not” air marshal John and Paige as Melissa McCarthy’s Megan.

Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson and his fiancee Taylor rocked costumes from The Replacements, a movie starring Keanu Reeves as quarterback Shane Falco of the Washington Sentinels. Wilson went as Falco, the only good football quarterback in DC since 2000 and Taylor went as Annabelle Farrell.

Connor McMichael and Martin Fehervary

McMichael and Fehervary also did the couple theme costume strat with their significant others. McMichael and his girlfriend went as nerds and Fehervary and his girlfriend went as a wizard and a witch.

Dmitry Orlov

Dima and his wife Varvara went as King Leonidas and Queen Gorgo.

Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov

The goaltending duo posed together. Vanecek and his fiancee Kristýna Fejtová as boxers and Samsonov and his wife Mariya as characters from the worldwide hit Squid Game. Ilya as number 456 Seong Gi-hun and his wife as number 067 Kang Sae-byeok.

Evgeny Kuznetsov

Kuzy and his wife Anastasia continued the Squid Game theme. Kuzy going quite fittingly as number 001 Oh Il-nam and his wife as number 212 Han Mi-nyeo.