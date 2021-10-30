The Washington Capitals had their Halloween Party tonight. These are their costumes.

The Washington Capitals held their annual Halloween Party tonight before they get back to business with practice tomorrow and travel to Tampa to take on the Lightning on Monday.
Here’s what costumes they rocked to celebrate the spooktacular holiday.
Nic Dowd and his wife Paige went as characters from Bridesmaids. Nic as “not” air marshal John and Paige as Melissa McCarthy’s Megan.
Tom Wilson and his fiancee Taylor rocked costumes from The Replacements, a movie starring Keanu Reeves as quarterback Shane Falco of the Washington Sentinels. Wilson went as Falco, the only good football quarterback in DC since 2000 and Taylor went as Annabelle Farrell.
McMichael and Fehervary also did the couple theme costume strat with their significant others. McMichael and his girlfriend went as nerds and Fehervary and his girlfriend went as a wizard and a witch.
Dima and his wife Varvara went as King Leonidas and Queen Gorgo.
The goaltending duo posed together. Vanecek and his fiancee Kristýna Fejtová as boxers and Samsonov and his wife Mariya as characters from the worldwide hit Squid Game. Ilya as number 456 Seong Gi-hun and his wife as number 067 Kang Sae-byeok.
Kuzy and his wife Anastasia continued the Squid Game theme. Kuzy going quite fittingly as number 001 Oh Il-nam and his wife as number 212 Han Mi-nyeo.
Hendrix Lapierre meets Jimi Hendrix.
Former Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner got in on the fun showing off his Ted Lasso costume.
Nick and Jenner Jensen are coming for your titles, brother.
Conor and Jordan Sheary as “The Island Boys”.
Whose costume was your favorite and what are you dressing up as this year for Halloween? Let us know in the comments.
