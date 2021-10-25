Alex Ovechkin gives stick to Canadian Capitals fan who drove 3,000 kilometers to see him play in Ottawa

Alex Ovechkin just made the night of a Capitals fan who drove 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles) to see him play at Canadian Tire Centre.

Caps fan Honlee, who lives in Quebec, made a sign for Ovi in warmups that asked for a selfie.

Ovi did her one better!

The Capitals shared video of Ovi going down the tunnel to give Honlee a valuable, historic collectible: his used hockey stick.

Honlee took a photo with the hockey stick on the main concourse.

So cool.