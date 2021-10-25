Alex Ovechkin gives stick to Canadian Capitals fan who drove 3,000 kilometers to see him play in Ottawa

By
Ian Oland
0 Comment
Alex Ovechkin just made the night of a Capitals fan who drove 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles) to see him play at Canadian Tire Centre.
Caps fan Honlee, who lives in Quebec, made a sign for Ovi in warmups that asked for a selfie.
Ovi did her one better!
See you tomorrow @ovi8 @Capitals #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Af1JdmcqX5
— Honlee Courtney 🌼 (@honlee_courtney) October 24, 2021
See you tomorrow @ovi8 @Capitals #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Af1JdmcqX5
— Honlee Courtney 🌼 (@honlee_courtney) October 24, 2021
The Capitals shared video of Ovi going down the tunnel to give Honlee a valuable, historic collectible: his used hockey stick.
Found ya! https://t.co/33smwtwlIg pic.twitter.com/N0jZ8oG6Ia
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021
Found ya! https://t.co/33smwtwlIg pic.twitter.com/N0jZ8oG6Ia
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021
Honlee took a photo with the hockey stick on the main concourse.
So cool.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog)
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog)
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On