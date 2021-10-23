Here’s Hendrix Lapierre casually puck-juggling for 16 seconds straight

Hendrix Lapierre is currently out of the Capitals lineup with Connor McMichael penciled in at the third-line center spot. But the talented prospect is still managing to show off his skill in other ways.

Friday, Lapierre kept his hand-eye coordination sharp by puck-juggling at a Capitals’ optional skate.

It’s effortless for him.

In the video taken by RMNB Rashelle, Lapierre keeps the puck in the air for nine seconds. The puck bounces off the ice, but Lapierre manages to hit it back up to himself to continue juggling for 16 seconds total.

Even more fun was watching him pick up pucks with his stick, bouncing them around, and then lovingly place them in the bucket. He must have done that 30 times at the end of practice. — anne groves (@anniegrov) October 23, 2021

For some of our local beer hockey nerds out there, they may scoff at this being impressive, but for someone who can only juggle a street hockey ball at most like three consecutive times, this definitely is to me.

Screenshot: @rashelle_wilcox