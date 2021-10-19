Home / News / Nathan MacKinnon to make season debut against Capitals after missing first two games due to COVID-19

By Chris Cerullo

October 19, 2021 1:23 pm

Superstar center Nathan MacKinnon will make his season debut for the Avalanche Tuesday night against the Capitals.

MacKinnon flew into DC late last night after two consecutive negative tests for COVID-19. He had been out for a full week after testing positive for COVID-19, missing Colorado’s first two games.

MacKinnon was asymptomatic the entire time he was held out of action.

At the morning skate, he took rushes on the Avs first line with former Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen.

The Avs will still be without their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, as he serves the second game of his suspension for boarding Chicago’s Kirby Dach.

MacKinnon has finished top three in Hart Trophy voting for league MVP in three of the past four seasons. He had 65 points in 48 games last season to go along with 15 more in ten playoff games.

