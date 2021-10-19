Garnet Hathaway gets an incredible tribute from his biggest fan ahead of 300th NHL game

Garnet Hathaway has not looked back since playing his first full season in the NHL with the Calgary Flames in 2018-19. Now a member of the Washington Capitals, the grinding forward is a pivotal part of a fourth line that is one of the most effective in the league.

Per the Capitals PR:

Hathaway, who began his career playing 175 games with the Calgary Flames, will play in his 125th game with Washington. Over the last four seasons with the Caps, Hathaway ranks ninth among forwards in hits (571) and tied for 69th in blocked shots (112), despite ranking 264th in time on ice (2224:50). Hathaway’s 2.17 drawn penalties per 60 minutes of five-on-five play over the last five seasons ranks first in the NHL among players with at least 200 games played during that span.

Tuesday night, Hathaway will play in his 300th career game against the Colorado Avalanche. While it may not be a huge event nationally, there was one Capitals fan who is celebrating it basically like it’s a Stanley Cup win.

Meet Caps fan Troy, who is Hathaway’s biggest fan. Troy has custom Hathaway socks, a custom Hathaway backpack, and a custom Hathaway mask.

Him and his backpack get me every time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqwnJKfWAS — Jenn (@OsRavensCaps) October 12, 2021

Tuesday, Troy went to practice and he celebrated the milestone with numbered balloons and cupcakes. He also wore a custom-made Garnet Hathaway 300 shirt. Troy wanted a “party” to celebrate something he’s been counting down since last season, per mom Jenn.

This little boy & his big heart. It’s 300 games tonight for his “best friend” & he wanted to have a “party.” I just roll with it. Clearly, Troy is in charge 🤣He’s had the countdown since last season! Off to @Capitals practice we go! Congrats, @GarnetHathaway !! pic.twitter.com/03KNX9QsER — Jenn (@OsRavensCaps) October 19, 2021

Hathaway, who has met the youth hockey player several times over the last few years, showed his appreciation at practice by taking a photo with him at the glass. I think I see bunny ears.

His heart was so happy ❤️(Garnet’s idea for the photo op!) pic.twitter.com/lcuznODUHc — Jenn (@OsRavensCaps) October 19, 2021

Hathaway also tossed Troy a puck to say thank you, which honestly is not enough for a tribute this large. He should have tossed over an entire goal frame.

Thank you to @Caps19MacMurdy for snapping a pic of Garnet giving Troy a puck at practice today! To say he has had the best day today would be an understatement! pic.twitter.com/aoVpttokNG — Jenn (@OsRavensCaps) October 19, 2021

I think I speak for everyone on this website when I say, I really, really, really hope Garnet scores in the game tonight. The main reason is not that I want the Capitals to win. It’s because I just want Troy to experience that and be happy after all that effort he put in.

You guys, this is fandom at its finest.

Headline photo: @OsRavensCaps