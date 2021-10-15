Mic’d up Alex Ovechkin exchanges pleasantries with Ryan Reaves, predicts goal no. 732, screams a lot

There was a lot of hype coming into the Capitals and Rangers’ opening night game on Wednesday. But the chatter focused more on score-settling and fisticuffs than goal-scoring and winning.

That hockey violence never developed in the game. Instead, the play on the ice was downright cordial as shown in a TNT mic’d up video featuring Alex Ovechkin.

In one of the opening clips, Ovechkin is seen at the face-off circle with Ryan Reaves, the man who we all thought was brought in to fight Tom Wilson. Their exchange was so friendly!

Alex Ovechkin: What’s up [expletive] BIG boy? Ryan Reaves: How you doing? Alex Ovechkin: Good brother, you? Ryan Reaves: Good. Have a good summer? Alex Ovechkin: Oh yeah. You? Ryan Reaves: Yeah. Not bad.

Ovechkin also makes a lot of Loud Noises. COME ONNNNNNNNNAHHHHHH! YAHHHHH! WAOHHHHHHHHhhhhhhh

Then there’s the video that shows Ovechkin, after scoring his 732nd career goal. The tally came shorthanded. The Capitals captain tells a coach or trainer behind him, “I told you!”

Ovechkin either predicted he’d score two goals pregame or saw something in the Rangers’ penalty kill that could lead to a goal.

Not only is Ovi one of the most electrifying players in the NHL, but he’s also one of the most entertaining.

Screenshot: TNT