Mic’d up Alex Ovechkin exchanges pleasantries with Ryan Reaves, predicts goal no. 732, screams a lot

There was a lot of hype coming into the Capitals and Rangers’ opening night game on Wednesday. But the chatter focused more on score-settling and fisticuffs than goal-scoring and winning.
That hockey violence never developed in the game. Instead, the play on the ice was downright cordial as shown in a TNT mic’d up video featuring Alex Ovechkin.
In one of the opening clips, Ovechkin is seen at the face-off circle with Ryan Reaves, the man who we all thought was brought in to fight Tom Wilson. Their exchange was so friendly!
Alex Ovechkin: What’s up [expletive] BIG boy?
Ryan Reaves: How you doing?
Alex Ovechkin: Good brother, you?
Ryan Reaves: Good. Have a good summer?
Alex Ovechkin: Oh yeah. You?
Ryan Reaves: Yeah. Not bad.
Ovechkin also makes a lot of Loud Noises. COME ONNNNNNNNNAHHHHHH! YAHHHHH! WAOHHHHHHHHhhhhhhh
Then there’s the video that shows Ovechkin, after scoring his 732nd career goal. The tally came shorthanded. The Capitals captain tells a coach or trainer behind him, “I told you!”
Ovechkin either predicted he’d score two goals pregame or saw something in the Rangers’ penalty kill that could lead to a goal.
Not only is Ovi one of the most electrifying players in the NHL, but he’s also one of the most entertaining.
Screenshot: TNT
