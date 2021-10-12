Introduce yourselves: two truths and a lie edition

Hi. The 2021-22 NHL season will kick off in a few hours, so we thought now would be a good time to formally welcome you all back to the site. You’ve all probably been back for a while now; I’m the only late-arriving slacker, but just go with me here.

RMNB is a humble media empire about hockey, usually. Like 60-70 percent of the time, tops. We think the sport can be a lot of fun, and we want this place to be fun too. So this is our annual introduction thread. This year we’re adding a goofy icebreaker game: two truths and a lie.

Tell us about yourself: what you do, where you’re from, your hobbies and interests. Share a pic if you want. Then hit us with two truths and a lie.

I’ll go first.

I’m Peter. I’m from Maryland. I work in healthcare tech, and I write here at RMNB. I like making music in my free time, and recently I’ve taken up sketching as a stress reliever. My fave current Caps player could be Nic Dowd. Dunno. Two truths and a lie:

I’ve never met Alex Ovechkin

I can’t stand Jared Leto

My videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times

And here’s a really good pic of me:

Your turn. Only share what you’re comfy sharing. No pressure. After you’re done, say hi to your RMNB neighbors. Guess which one is the lie. Upvote the good stuff.

If you see a comment that’s iffy, flag it using the icon at top right, around here:

Or you can always shoot us an email. Our general rule is that everyone is welcome here, as long as you’re not making others feel unwelcome.

By the way, we have a community Discord for all of our Patrons at the Crashers level or above. That’s where all the really petty gossip happens.

Last thing: The one-dollar tier on Patreon is also a great way to support the site if you use an adblocker.

Now let’s have a normal, normal, extremely normal season. Let’s try to go the whole year without getting super weird. Crash the net.