Michal Kempny clears waivers, sent down to Hershey Bears

Michal Kempny has cleared waivers and been sent down to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Kempny was placed on waivers Saturday after playing in four preseason games for the Capitals.

Everyone on waivers yesterday cleared — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2021

With Kempny’s contract now buried in Hershey, the Capitals save $1.125 million which will allow them to keep seven defensemen and 13 forwards on their roster if they do not wish to put Nicklas Backstrom on long term injury reserve.

Kempny was seemingly beat out in camp for the sixth and seventh defensemen spots on the roster by Martin Fehervary and Matt Irwin.

Laviolette on the Caps waiving Michal Kempny: "We really feel like it's important that he plays and that he finds his game and gets his game back … right now, if he's not in our top six, that means he's not playing, and I just don't feel like that does him any good." — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 10, 2021

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB