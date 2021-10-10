Home / News / Michal Kempny clears waivers, sent down to Hershey Bears

Michal Kempny clears waivers, sent down to Hershey Bears

By Chris Cerullo

October 10, 2021 2:14 pm

Michal Kempny has cleared waivers and been sent down to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Kempny was placed on waivers Saturday after playing in four preseason games for the Capitals.

With Kempny’s contract now buried in Hershey, the Capitals save $1.125 million which will allow them to keep seven defensemen and 13 forwards on their roster if they do not wish to put Nicklas Backstrom on long term injury reserve.

Kempny was seemingly beat out in camp for the sixth and seventh defensemen spots on the roster by Martin Fehervary and Matt Irwin.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB

