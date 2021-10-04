Martin Fehervary leaves preseason game against Devils with upper-body injury

Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary left Monday’s night preseason game against the Devils in the second period. According to the Capitals PR, Fehervary suffered an upper-body injury and would not return.

The Washington Capitals are already dealing with several injuries to important players.

#Caps Martin Fehervary will not return to tonight’s game (upper body). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 5, 2021

According to NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan, Fehervary suffered an injury after blocking a shot with his hand.

Martin Fehervary did not play the last 6:54 of the 2nd period. It sounded from the stream like Fehervary was shaking his hand after blocking a puck — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) October 5, 2021

He did not play the final 6:54 of the game.

Per the broadcast, Fehervary left the game in the second period and was examining his hand/finger after being struck by a shot. #Caps https://t.co/NAhl2RyEyS — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 5, 2021

The left-handed shooting Fehervary was expected to graduate to the NHL this season and become a full-time player on the Capitals’ backend after the team lost Brenden Dillon and Zdeno Chara over the offseason.

After making an impressive NHL debut during the 2019-20 season, Fehervary spent all of last year with the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals are already managing injuries to Nicklas Backstrom (hip/week-to-week) and Ilya Samsonov (lower-body/day-to-day).

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB