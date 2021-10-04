Home / News / Martin Fehervary leaves preseason game against Devils with upper-body injury

By Ian Oland

October 4, 2021 9:12 pm

Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary left Monday’s night preseason game against the Devils in the second period. According to the Capitals PR, Fehervary suffered an upper-body injury and would not return.

The Washington Capitals are already dealing with several injuries to important players.

According to NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan, Fehervary suffered an injury after blocking a shot with his hand.

He did not play the final 6:54 of the game.

The left-handed shooting Fehervary was expected to graduate to the NHL this season and become a full-time player on the Capitals’ backend after the team lost Brenden Dillon and Zdeno Chara over the offseason.

After making an impressive NHL debut during the 2019-20 season, Fehervary spent all of last year with the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals are already managing injuries to Nicklas Backstrom (hip/week-to-week) and Ilya Samsonov (lower-body/day-to-day).

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

