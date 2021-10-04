Martin Fehervary leaves preseason game against Devils with upper-body injury

Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary left Monday’s night preseason game against the Devils in the second period. According to the Capitals PR, Fehervary suffered an upper-body injury and would not return.
The Washington Capitals are already dealing with several injuries to important players.
#Caps Martin Fehervary will not return to tonight’s game (upper body).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 5, 2021
According to NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan, Fehervary suffered an injury after blocking a shot with his hand.
Martin Fehervary did not play the last 6:54 of the 2nd period. It sounded from the stream like Fehervary was shaking his hand after blocking a puck
— JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) October 5, 2021
He did not play the final 6:54 of the game.
Per the broadcast, Fehervary left the game in the second period and was examining his hand/finger after being struck by a shot. #Caps https://t.co/NAhl2RyEyS
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 5, 2021
The left-handed shooting Fehervary was expected to graduate to the NHL this season and become a full-time player on the Capitals’ backend after the team lost Brenden Dillon and Zdeno Chara over the offseason.
After making an impressive NHL debut during the 2019-20 season, Fehervary spent all of last year with the Hershey Bears.
The Capitals are already managing injuries to Nicklas Backstrom (hip/week-to-week) and Ilya Samsonov (lower-body/day-to-day).
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On