ESPN+ adds KHL to hockey lineup that already includes over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games

ESPN+ is quickly turning into a hockey lover’s dream.

Friday, the sports streaming giant announced that it had come to an agreement with the KHL to air more than 130 games this season. The agreement includes two KHL games per week, plus the entirety of the KHL postseason and Gagarin Cup Finals.

Per an ESPN press release:

ESPN+ will stream more than 130 Kontinental Hockey League games this season, including all playoff and Gagarin Cup championship games, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Considered second only to the NHL, the KHL is the premier professional ice hockey league in Europe and Asia, with 23 teams based in Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Latvia, and Kazakhstan. Throughout the season, ESPN+ will stream two games per week, and all games will be presented in English. The addition of KHL games adds to a growing lineup of professional ice hockey coverage on ESPN+, including the NHL on ESPN+, which begins with the 2021-22 season as part of the historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal announced by The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League earlier this year.

The October schedule for KHL games on ESPN+ includes two games featuring Alex Ovechkin’s former Russian club, Dynamo Moscow.

Hockey fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

ESPN+ already boasts having 14.9 million subscribers.