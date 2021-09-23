The ice is back at Capital One Arena!

The Washington Capitals are back and so is the ice at Capital One Arena.
Thursday, after the team’s first skate of Training Camp, the Capitals posted a timelapse video of the process.
The Capitals are currently holding a 20-day Training Camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The team will play six preseason games against three different opponents before their regular-season home opener on October 13 against the New York Rangers. The Caps’ first preseason home game is this Sunday against the Boston Bruins.
