Capitals hire Dr. Aimee Kimball to aid player development, make team ‘mentally stronger’

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that they’ve hired Dr. Aimee Kimball as the Senior Director of Team and Organizational Development. Kimball will help with player development and help mentor both pro and minor league players.

Kimball previously spent 10 years with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the last five seasons with the New Jersey Devils. She currently serves as the Mental Performance Coach for the USA Hockey Women’s National Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

“We are excited to welcome Aimee to our organization,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “Aimee brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to help us maximize the potential of our players. We feel her addition to the hockey operations staff will be a benefit to our organization.”

In an interview with the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Kimbell explained that she wants to help the players become “mentally stronger.” Though she’s not a licensed psychologist, Kimbell received a Ph.D. from the University of Tennesee, specializing in sport psychology.

Kimball earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at the Pennsylvania State University. In addition, she has earned a master's degree in sports sciences with an emphasis in sports behavior and performance from Miami University, a doctorate in education with an emphasis in sports psychology and cultural studies from the University of Tennessee and an executive MBA from the Miami University Farmer School of Business.

