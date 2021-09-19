Alex Ovechkin lands cover of Ok Magazine, Capitals teammates call him ‘George Clooney jr’

Alex Ovechkin was featured on the cover of Ok Magazine Russia for the month of September.

A GQ-esque Ovechkin rocks a black turtleneck and shows off a Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Meca-10 Black Magic watch on his left wrist.

Ovechkin’s Capitals teammates were very impressed by his handsome good looks in the shoot. Carl Hagelin even referred to Ovi as “George Clooney jr.”

In the feature story, Ovechkin talks about his family and hockey career. The most interesting tidbit was a story Ovi shared about signing his entry-level contract with the Capitals in 2005 while still in Russia. It was chaos.

“It turned out, at that time, I signed a contract with Avangard Omsk,” Ovechkin said per a translation by RMNB’s Igor Kleyner. “That was the lockout season in the NHL, so I signed a two-year deal with Omsk, but I only stayed there around two weeks. I got a call from Washington and was told that the lockout is ending and I need to sign a contract right away. At 10 o’clock Omsk time we ran to the hotel – we had to find a fax machine. Signed the contract, and faxed it to America. The next day I had to tell the team about my decision. I arrived in Moscow, I had no more than ten days to say goodbye to my parents and friends. And that’s it, I flew to America. Naturally, I did have a moment: where am I going? I don’t know anybody there, and nobody knows me.”

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB