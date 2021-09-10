The Washington Capitals made single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season available to the public on Friday.

For the first time since the pandemic started, the NHL will play a full 82-game schedule at teams’ home arenas this season.

Capitals single-game tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Prices for Opening Night, against the New York Rangers on October 13, begin at $60.

Capital One Arena has not been completely full of fans for a hockey game since March 4, 2020, when the Caps lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2. The Capitals say that health and safety protocols for coronavirus will be announced prior to the team’s first preseason game on September 26.

Teams like the Seattle Kraken are mandating that fans who attend games be fully vaccinated.

The #SeaKraken & @ClimateArena will require all guests, ages 12+, attending Kraken games, concerts & events at Climate Pledge Arena to provide proof of vaccination to keep fans, staff, players & artists safe. More info → https://t.co/f2EmV5cXd0 pic.twitter.com/wJY9ElJ0DQ — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 7, 2021

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals.

Capitals Single Game Tickets Now Available Arlington, Va. – Washington Capitals single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available via Ticketmaster.com. The Washington Capitals will open the season with a three-game homestand, beginning with a home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 13 at Capital One Arena. Washington has four homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Dec. 2-10. Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes three games on Friday, seven on Saturday and eight on Sunday. Capital One Arena has been sold out for 501 consecutive Capitals games (including playoffs) and, for the eleventh straight season, the Capitals sold all tickets available for every home game in 2020-21. Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel listed above and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com. Additional information regarding Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s health and safety protocols will be announced prior to the Capitals first preseason game. Home dates to remember: Oct. 13 – Home opener at Capital One Arena versus the New York Rangers

Oct. 16 – Capitals host the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time

Oct. 19 – Nathan MacKinnon and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche visit Capital One Arena

Nov. 14 – The Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time of the season on a Sunday

Nov. 24 – The Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens face off the day before Thanksgiving

Nov. 26 – The Capitals and the Florida Panthers square off the day after Thanksgiving

Jan. 2 – The Capitals kick off 2022 when they host division rival New Jersey Devils

Jan. 10 – The Capitals host the Boston Bruins for the first time

Jan. 24 – The Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights

Feb. 2 – The Capitals host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the first time since Nov. 5, 2018

March 5 – The Capitals host the Seattle Kraken for the first time

April 28 – The Capitals conclude their 2021-22 home regular-season schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB