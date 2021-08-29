Home / News / NHL reportedly nearing agreement to secure participation in 2022 Olympics

NHL reportedly nearing agreement to secure participation in 2022 Olympics

By Ian Oland

 3 Comments

August 29, 2021 6:04 pm

Across the pond, as Denmark’s national hockey team secured its first-ever berth to the Olympics, several reports emerged that the NHL is nearing an announcement that its players will participate in the 2022 Beijing Games.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported on Sunday that an NHL, NHLPA, IIHF, and International Olympic Committee are close to an agreement.

Kaplan added that the NHL has a revised schedule without the three-week Olympic break if the pandemic forces the league to change its plans next season.

Meanwhile, the International Hockey Newsletter, Hockey Wanderlüst, is reporting that the NHL’s Olympics participation is a foregone conclusion after talking to league sources.

The NHL did not participate in the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang. That year the Olympic Athletes from Russia, led by then-out-of-the-NHL Ilya Kovalchuk, took home gold.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB