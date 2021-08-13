Vitek Vanecek finishes as top goaltender in Czech Hockey Player of the Year voting

Vitek Vanecek is getting recognition for the sensation rookie season he had after coming in relief of both Ilya Samsonov and Henrik Lundqvist during the NHL’s 2020-21 campaign. Vanecek, who finished seventh in the NHL in wins (21), started 36 of 56 games for the Capitals, posting a .908 save percentage and 2.69 goals against average. Pretty good for a goalie slated to be on the taxi squad all year.

On Friday, the Czech Hockey Federation (Narodnitym) announced the winner of its Golden Hockey Stick award, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak. It’s the fifth year in a row Pasta has earned the honor.

Vanecek finished tenth overall in voting and was the Czech Republic’s top goaltender.

Vanecek re-posted the announcement on his Instagram Story shortly after the final tally was revealed.

Na 🔟. místě ve Zlaté Hokejce skončil brankář Vítek Vaněček 🥅 #narodnitym #jakolev pic.twitter.com/YO5CAe1lCC — Hokejový nároďák (@narodnitym) August 13, 2021

The top 10 were as followed:

1. David Pastrňák (Boston Bruins, 492 points)

2. Ondřej Palát (Tampa Bay Lightning, 472)

3. David Krejčí (Boston Bruins, 338).

4. Martin Nečas (Carolina Hurricanes, 300)

5. Dominik Kubalík (Chicago Blackhawks, 255)

6. Dmitrij Jaškin (Dynamo Moscow, 246)

7. Jakub Voráček (Philadelphia Flyers, 239)

8. Filip Hronek (Detroit Red Wings 231)

9. Jakub Vrána (Washington Capitals / Detroit Red Wings 151)

10. Vítek Vaněček (Washington Capitals, 136)

Three former Capitals received votes in the poll: Dmitrij Jaskin (6th), Jakub Vrana (9th), and Radko Gudas (22nd). The only Capitals player to ever win the Golden Hockey Stick award while playing for the team was Jaromir Jagr in 2002.

The Golden Hockey Stick poll was first held in 1969 and the results are announced by the Czech Hockey Federation and BPA Sports Marketing annually. Players are voted on by Czech hockey coaches, coaches of the national team, and Czech sports journalists.