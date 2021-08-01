Peter’s new record is out now: Discord and Strife

Hello. I used this offseason to make a new record, and now you can hear it. If you want. It’s not mandatory or anything. It’s called Discord and Strife, and it’s streaming everywhere now. There’s a music video below too.
Here’s the video. I made it myself, so be nice.
“Discord and Strife” is actually what my last name means in Gaelic, and it applies to the record in a bunch of ways.
“The Sleepover” is an angry and propulsive rock song about the last time you see someone important to you. “Every Fight is a Boss Fight” has a bunch of different movements to it as person discovers the stakes in a class struggle. “Dual Rectifier” is a sad, lilting tune about making do in a DIY world. And “Little Liberation” is about growing up and realizing for the first time that adults can be full of shit.
It’s a short record and it won’t take up much of your time, but there’s a lot going on. Maybe you’ll dig it.
My earlier records are also streaming:
Plus I did a weird cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River” last year. If you like it, share it. Thanks for your time. xoxo
