Ilya Samsonov (wisely) did not file for arbitration

The deadline for eligible players to file for arbitration passed today. We now have the list of players who filed, and Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov is not on it.

Two ex-Caps are though.

From the NHLPA:

TORONTO (Aug. 1, 2021) The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced that 17 players have elected Salary Arbitration: Zach Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Ross Colton (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Andrew Copp (Winnipeg Jets)

Jason Dickinson (Vancouver Canucks)

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings)

Dante Fabbro (Nashville Predators)

Dennis Gilbert (Colorado Avalanche)

Adin Hill (San Jose Sharks)

Michael McNiven (Montreal Canadiens)

Victor Mete (Ottawa Senators)

Adam Pelech (New York Islanders)

Neal Pionk (Winnipeg Jets)

Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues)

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Jakub Vrana (Detroit Red Wings)

Nikita Zadorov (Calgary Flames) The deadline for Club-Elected Salary Arbitration notification is Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. ET. Salary Arbitration hearings will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 26.

Ex-Caps forwards Jakub Vrana and Zach Sanford both are on the list.

Samsonov earned an average of $925k, including bonuses, against the salary cap on his expiring entry-level deal. Using CapFriendly’s qualifying-offer calculator, his new base pay would be pretty low — around $830k. The player and team certainly may not land on that final amount, but at least Samsonov has opted not to have an arbitrator argue his case to the team.