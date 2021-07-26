Capitals extend qualifying offers to Ilya Samsonov and Lucas Johansen

The Washington Capitals tendered qualifying offers to restricted free agents Ilya Samsonov and Lucas Johansen before Monday’s 5 PM deadline.
The move allows the Capitals to keep the rights of both players heading into free agency.
Samsonov and Johansen can either accept the one-year offers which includes raises of up to 10 percent or can continue to negotiate.
Samsonov is eligible for arbitration while Johansen, the Capitals’ first-round pick from 2016, is not, per Cap Friendly.
Notable non-tendered players around the league include Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase, Evgeny Svechnikov, Marcus Hogberg, and Ryan Donato. All non-tendered players will be unrestricted free agents unless they re-sign with their teams before Wednesday.
