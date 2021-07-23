Alex Ovechkin reunites with ‘brother’ Alex Semin

Two of the greatest players in Capitals history reunited in Russia on Friday.

Alex Ovechkin took a selfie with his longtime running mate, Alex Semin, and posted it to his Instagram Story.

“With my brother @alexandersemin28,” wrote Ovi.

Just for fun, here’s their Capitals Young Guns poster from over a decade ago.

The first and sixth greatest goal-scorers in Capitals history were both guests at Dmitry Orlov’s 30th birthday party, which was held in Orlov’s hometown of Novokuznetsk. The event appeared to be part-birthday party/part-car show in the city’s arena.

Orlov was born in Novokuznetsk and played for the KHL’s Metallurg Novokuznetsk until 2011.