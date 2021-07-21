Hershey Bears announce home opener for 2021-22 season

Lost in all the chaos of the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft day, the Hershey Bears announced their home opener for the 2021-22 season.
The chocolate and white will take on the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of both the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken, on Saturday, October 16 at 7 PM.
According to the voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, it could end up being the first time Giant Center is full-capacity since the team played Charlotte on Mar. 1, 2020 – 600 days later.
The Checkers’ home opener will be on Friday, October 22, against the Bears – meaning we now know two of Hershey’s games next season.
You already knew the date. Now you know the opponent.
See you on Oct. 22, @TheHersheyBears
More ➡️ https://t.co/dIm2Rn7vF5 pic.twitter.com/3Mu9R0aWmz
— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) July 21, 2021
The rest of the Hershey Bears’ schedule will be released soon.
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On