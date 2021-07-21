Hershey Bears announce home opener for 2021-22 season

Lost in all the chaos of the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft day, the Hershey Bears announced their home opener for the 2021-22 season.

The chocolate and white will take on the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of both the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken, on Saturday, October 16 at 7 PM.

According to the voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, it could end up being the first time Giant Center is full-capacity since the team played Charlotte on Mar. 1, 2020 – 600 days later.

The Checkers’ home opener will be on Friday, October 22, against the Bears – meaning we now know two of Hershey’s games next season.

You already knew the date. Now you know the opponent. See you on Oct. 22, @TheHersheyBears More ➡️ https://t.co/dIm2Rn7vF5 pic.twitter.com/3Mu9R0aWmz — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) July 21, 2021

The rest of the Hershey Bears’ schedule will be released soon.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB