Hershey Bears announce home opener for 2021-22 season

By Ian Oland

July 21, 2021 4:53 pm

Lost in all the chaos of the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft day, the Hershey Bears announced their home opener for the 2021-22 season.

The chocolate and white will take on the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of both the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken, on Saturday, October 16 at 7 PM.

According to the voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, it could end up being the first time Giant Center is full-capacity since the team played Charlotte on Mar. 1, 2020 – 600 days later.

The Checkers’ home opener will be on Friday, October 22, against the Bears – meaning we now know two of Hershey’s games next season.

The rest of the Hershey Bears’ schedule will be released soon.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB

