The Seattle Kraken gleefully reminded NHL teams that the Expansion Draft is happening soon

The countdown is on for the 2021 Expansion Draft and the Seattle Kraken are getting really excited about it. So much so that they sent personal reminders to nearly every NHL team.

That’s so… kind of them?

On July 1, Seattle posted a tweet jogging everyone’s memory that the Expansion Draft is on July 21. Teams’ protection lists are due four days earlier on July 17.

hello july! 👋 just a *friendly* reminder that we are 20 days away from the expansion draft…😏 pic.twitter.com/VXDEZfKTiK — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 1, 2021

Then the Kraken got in the mentions and tagged every NHL franchise except for the Vegas Golden Knights, who are exempt from participating.

The Penguins responded with this TikTok video.

The Flames tried to leave the chat.

*the kraken have re-added the flames to the chat* sry, you can't leave. we don't make the rules. — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 1, 2021

The Hurricanes kindly asked the Kraken to delete their tweet.

What Carolina said ^ — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 1, 2021

The Avalanche had a different gift idea.

that's v generous of y'all, but no. 😉 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the Stars, who missed the playoffs, got dunked on.

you sure about that? — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 1, 2021

One thing is clear. The Seattle Kraken Twitter sure is enjoying all of our pain.

Just don’t take TJ, Seattle! We know you want him!

