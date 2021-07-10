Home / News / The Seattle Kraken gleefully reminded NHL teams that the Expansion Draft is happening soon

The Seattle Kraken gleefully reminded NHL teams that the Expansion Draft is happening soon

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

July 10, 2021 6:49 pm

The countdown is on for the 2021 Expansion Draft and the Seattle Kraken are getting really excited about it. So much so that they sent personal reminders to nearly every NHL team.

That’s so… kind of them?

On July 1, Seattle posted a tweet jogging everyone’s memory that the Expansion Draft is on July 21. Teams’ protection lists are due four days earlier on July 17.

Then the Kraken got in the mentions and tagged every NHL franchise except for the Vegas Golden Knights, who are exempt from participating.

The Penguins responded with this TikTok video.

The Flames tried to leave the chat.

The Hurricanes kindly asked the Kraken to delete their tweet.

The Avalanche had a different gift idea.

Meanwhile, the Stars, who missed the playoffs, got dunked on.

One thing is clear. The Seattle Kraken Twitter sure is enjoying all of our pain.

Just don’t take TJ, Seattle! We know you want him!

PSHere’s the players who we think the Capitals might make available and possibly lose in the Expansion Draft.

Headline photo: Pixabay Image and Screenshot from Twitter

,