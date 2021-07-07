Former Capitals captain Jeff Halpern becomes two-time Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five 1-0 on Wednesday, becoming the first team to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years since the 2016-2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The victory gives former Capitals captain Jeff Halpern a new distinction; he’s now a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Halpern has served as an assistant coach under Jon Cooper since the 2018-19 season.

After being unable to win a championship during his 14 NHL seasons as a player — seven of which were with the Washington Capitals — Jeff Halpern finally got his name on the Stanley Cup last season.

The Potomac, Maryland native’s name was engraved beside head coach Jon Cooper.

Halpern played 976 games in the NHL, tallying 373 points. The owner of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken began his youth hockey career playing for the Little Capitals.

Congratulations on your second Cup, Halpy. Please celebrate responsibly!

