Former Capitals captain Jeff Halpern becomes two-time Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five 1-0 on Wednesday, becoming the first team to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years since the 2016-2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.
The victory gives former Capitals captain Jeff Halpern a new distinction; he’s now a two-time Stanley Cup champion.
Your 2021 #StanleyCup Champions. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iVFwXGXox4
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021
Halpern has served as an assistant coach under Jon Cooper since the 2018-19 season.
The Zooms are still going pic.twitter.com/K2fPymLZlF
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 8, 2021
After being unable to win a championship during his 14 NHL seasons as a player — seven of which were with the Washington Capitals — Jeff Halpern finally got his name on the Stanley Cup last season.
The Potomac, Maryland native’s name was engraved beside head coach Jon Cooper.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning) on
Halpern played 976 games in the NHL, tallying 373 points. The owner of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken began his youth hockey career playing for the Little Capitals.
Congratulations on your second Cup, Halpy. Please celebrate responsibly!
HALPY!
Sending a long overdue congrats to Maryland native and former captain Jeff Halpern on his Stanley Cup victory with Tampa. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/4x4iKe0vWZ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 27, 2020
Congrats to Potomac native, former Caps captain and Lightning assistant coach Jeff Halpern on winning his first Stanley Cup! #GoBolts #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/kw7mXkOVLS
— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) September 29, 2020
Screenshot: @NBC4Sports
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On