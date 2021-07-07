Home / News / Former Capitals captain Jeff Halpern becomes two-time Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay Lightning

By Ian Oland

July 7, 2021 11:36 pm

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five 1-0 on Wednesday, becoming the first team to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years since the 2016-2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The victory gives former Capitals captain Jeff Halpern a new distinction; he’s now a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Halpern has served as an assistant coach under Jon Cooper since the 2018-19 season.

After being unable to win a championship during his 14 NHL seasons as a player — seven of which were with the Washington Capitals — Jeff Halpern finally got his name on the Stanley Cup last season.

The Potomac, Maryland native’s name was engraved beside head coach Jon Cooper.

etched into history. 🏆

Halpern played 976 games in the NHL, tallying 373 points. The owner of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken began his youth hockey career playing for the Little Capitals.

Congratulations on your second Cup, Halpy. Please celebrate responsibly!

