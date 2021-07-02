Home / Open Thread / Open thread: Canadiens vs Lightning, Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final

Open thread: Canadiens vs Lightning, Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final

By Ian Oland

July 2, 2021 7:06 pm

This is your open thread to discuss Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Links

This will be Elliotte Friedman’s first time at a hockey game since the pandemic began.

Here’s the Habs crowd going wild for Carey Price.

Jan Rutta gives the Lightning a very early 1-0 lead with this seeing-eye shot.

Victor Hedman scores on Tampa’s very next PP.

That’s two goals for Tampa in the first 3:27 of the game.

Phillip Danault scores and gets the Habs back in Game Three.

Here’s the fan reaction.

Chat below. We’ll be updating the thread throughout the night.

