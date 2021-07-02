Open thread: Canadiens vs Lightning, Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final

This is your open thread to discuss Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Lightning have a 2-0 lead in the series.
Links
This will be Elliotte Friedman’s first time at a hockey game since the pandemic began.
First game in almost 17 months. Great feeling pic.twitter.com/ONYRSM90Fj
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2021
Here’s the Habs crowd going wild for Carey Price.
Pregame intro Carey Price pic.twitter.com/gNCJ1ubNVd
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 3, 2021
Jan Rutta gives the Lightning a very early 1-0 lead with this seeing-eye shot.
LIGHTNING STRIKE FIRST. 🚨⚡️
Jan Rutta gets the party started in Game 3. #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8q4Orhan4q
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 3, 2021
Victor Hedman scores on Tampa’s very next PP.
That’s two goals for Tampa in the first 3:27 of the game.
Quite the start for the @TBLightning 😳
Victor Hedman with a blast from the point to make it 2-0. #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/vHIILruhID
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 3, 2021
Phillip Danault scores and gets the Habs back in Game Three.
POST AND IN! 🚨
Phillip Danault gets the @CanadiensMTL on the board in Game 3! #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/L8fyOa9maw
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 3, 2021
Here’s the fan reaction.
Et le buuuuuut! (Fan reaction to Danault's goal) #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XxZnmLfgnv
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) July 3, 2021
Chat below. We’ll be updating the thread throughout the night.
