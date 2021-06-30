Open thread: Canadiens vs Lightning, Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final

This is your open thread to discuss Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Bald Travolta is at the game.
John Travolta is in the house for Game 2!#ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/WHdM2mfn2m
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2021
Anthony Cirelli scores from the point to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead.
It took a while but someone finally scored. Cirelli squeaked one through Carey Price from long-range 6:40 into the second period.
The Lightning strike first in Game 2! ⚡️#ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7V13kCj3mX
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2021
Nick Suzuki ties it up with a deflection in front.
It’s ugly but it still counts just the same.
NICK SUZUKI TIES IT UP!#ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/wHlV2LBIef
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2021
The Bell Centre watch party finally has something to cheer.
Bell Centre reaction to that goal. pic.twitter.com/KJClgBAZ8t
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 1, 2021
Have at it below, folks!
We’ll be updating this post throughout the game.
