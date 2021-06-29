Alex Ovechkin left off NHL’s end-of-season All-Star Teams for only fifth time in career

Alex Ovechkin had another incredible season despite injury, scoring 24 goals (tied for 13th most in the NHL) and posting 42 points in 45 games. But after missing 11 games — seven due to a lower-body injury and another four because of COVID-19 protocol, Ovechkin’s production slipped just enough to find himself in an unlikely place at the end of the season: off the NHL’s First or Second All-Star Team.
Heading into this year, Ovechkin had been voted onto the NHL’s end-of-season All-Star Teams in 11 of his previous 15Alex seasons, earning first-team honors an incredible nine times per Hockey Reference. This year, he finished ninth (5 points) in left-wing voting, receiving only one second-place vote and two third-place votes. Brad Marchand (468 points) was voted the NHL’s best left wing this season while Jonathan Huberdeau (223) made the NHL’s Second All-Star Team.
John Carlson was the only other Capital that received All-Star Team consideration, finishing 13th in voting among defensemen. Nicklas Backstrom did not receive any votes at center.
Here’s the full voting. Capitals players are highlighted in yellow.
2020-21 NHL ALL-STAR TEAM VOTING RESULTS
LEFT WING
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|(1st-2nd-3rd)
|Career All-Star Selections
|1.
|BRAD MARCHAND, BOS
|468
|(87-10-3)
|2 First Team, 2 Second Team
|2.
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|223
|(5-58-24)
|0 First Team, 1 Second Team
|3.
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|110
|(6-16-32)
|4.
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|34
|(2-3-15)
|5.
|Alex DeBrincat, CHI
|31
|(0-8-7)
|6.
|Jake Guentzel, PIT
|10
|(0-2-4)
|7.
|Gabriel Landeskog, COL
|8
|(0-1-5)
|8.
|David Perron, STL
|6
|(0-0-6)
|9.
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|5
|(0-1-2)
|10.
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|3
|(0-1-0)
|11.
|Max Pacioretty, VGK
|2
|(0-0-2)
CENTER
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|(1st-2nd-3rd)
|Career All-Star Selections
|1.
|CONNOR McDAVID, EDM
|498
|(99-1-0)
|4 First Team, 0 Second Team
|2.
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|253
|(0-79-16)
|0 First Team, 1 Second Team
|3.
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|67
|(0-9-40)
|4.
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|37
|(0-6-19)
|5.
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|26
|(1-4-9)
|6.
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|18
|(0-1-15)
|7.
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|1
|(0-0-1)
RIGHT WING
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|(1st-2nd-3rd)
|Career All-Star Selections
|1.
|MITCHELL MARNER, TOR
|306
|(35-36-23)
|1 First Team, 0 Second Team
|2.
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|297
|(31-39-25)
|0 First Team, 1 Second Team
|3.
|Mark Stone, VGK
|205
|(26-16-27)
|4.
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|86
|(8-8-22)
|5.
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|4
|(0-1-1)
|6.
|Tyler Toffoli, MTL
|2
|(0-0-2)
DEFENSE
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|(1st-2nd-3rd)
|Career All-Star Selections
|1.
|ADAM FOX, NYR
|444
|(75-22-3)
|1 First Team, 0 Second Team
|2.
|CALE MAKAR, COL
|393
|(61-27-7)
|1 First Team, 0 Second Team
|3.
|Victor Hedman, TBL
|276
|(34-30-16)
|1 First Team, 4 Second Team
|4.
|Dougie Hamilton, CAR
|187
|(9-40-22)
|0 First Team, 1 Second Team
|5.
|Shea Theodore, VGK
|102
|(5-14-35)
|6.
|Charlie McAvoy, BOS
|99
|(5-19-17)
|7.
|MacKenzie Weegar, FLA
|69
|(3-12-18)
|8.
|Darnell Nurse, EDM
|65
|(2-13-16)
|9.
|Kris Letang, PIT
|52
|(4-5-17)
|10.
|Jakob Chychrun, ARI
|44
|(1-7-18)
|11.
|Devon Toews, COL
|16
|(0-3-7)
|12.
|Tyson Barrie, EDM
|15
|(1-1-7)
|13.
|John Carlson, WSH
|11
|(0-3-2)
|14.
|Jeff Petry, MTL
|8
|(0-1-5)
|15.
|Roman Josi, NSH
|5
|(0-1-2)
|t-16.
|Brett Pesce, CAR
|4
|(0-1-1)
|Jaccob Slavin, CAR
|4
|(0-1-1)
|18.
|Adam Pelech, NYI
|3
|(0-0-3)
|19.
|Samuel Girard, COL
|2
|(0-0-2)
|20.
|Ryan Pulock, NYI
|1
|(0-0-1)
GOALTENDER
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|(1st-2nd-3rd)
|Career All-Star Selections
|1.
|ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, TBL
|405
|(67-22-4)
|2 First Team, 0 Second Team
|2.
|Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK
|278
|(27-39-26)
|0 First Team, 1 Second Team
|3.
|Philipp Grubauer, COL
|84
|(3-18-15)
|4.
|Juuse Saros, NSH
|65
|(1-12-24)
|5.
|Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
|40
|(1-6-17)
|6.
|Semyon Varlamov, NYI
|20
|(1-2-9)
|7.
|Mike Smith, EDM
|8
|(0-1-5)
Ovechkin’s 0.53 goals per game during the 2020-21 season was the fourth-lowest rate of his career but still good for eighth overall in the league. It was a great year for Ovi but not up to Ovechkian Standards.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On