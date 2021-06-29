Alex Ovechkin left off NHL’s end-of-season All-Star Teams for only fifth time in career

Alex Ovechkin had another incredible season despite injury, scoring 24 goals (tied for 13th most in the NHL) and posting 42 points in 45 games. But after missing 11 games — seven due to a lower-body injury and another four because of COVID-19 protocol, Ovechkin’s production slipped just enough to find himself in an unlikely place at the end of the season: off the NHL’s First or Second All-Star Team.

Heading into this year, Ovechkin had been voted onto the NHL’s end-of-season All-Star Teams in 11 of his previous 15Alex seasons, earning first-team honors an incredible nine times per Hockey Reference. This year, he finished ninth (5 points) in left-wing voting, receiving only one second-place vote and two third-place votes. Brad Marchand (468 points) was voted the NHL’s best left wing this season while Jonathan Huberdeau (223) made the NHL’s Second All-Star Team.

John Carlson was the only other Capital that received All-Star Team consideration, finishing 13th in voting among defensemen. Nicklas Backstrom did not receive any votes at center.

Here’s the full voting. Capitals players are highlighted in yellow.

2020-21 NHL ALL-STAR TEAM VOTING RESULTS

LEFT WING

Rank Player Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections 1. BRAD MARCHAND, BOS 468 (87-10-3) 2 First Team, 2 Second Team 2. Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 223 (5-58-24) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team 3. Artemi Panarin, NYR 110 (6-16-32) 4. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 34 (2-3-15) 5. Alex DeBrincat, CHI 31 (0-8-7) 6. Jake Guentzel, PIT 10 (0-2-4) 7. Gabriel Landeskog, COL 8 (0-1-5) 8. David Perron, STL 6 (0-0-6) 9. Alex Ovechkin, WSH 5 (0-1-2) 10. Kyle Connor, WPG 3 (0-1-0) 11. Max Pacioretty, VGK 2 (0-0-2)

CENTER

Rank Player Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections 1. CONNOR McDAVID, EDM 498 (99-1-0) 4 First Team, 0 Second Team 2. Auston Matthews, TOR 253 (0-79-16) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team 3. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 67 (0-9-40) 4. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 37 (0-6-19) 5. Sidney Crosby, PIT 26 (1-4-9) 6. Aleksander Barkov, FLA 18 (0-1-15) 7. Sebastian Aho, CAR 1 (0-0-1)

RIGHT WING

Rank Player Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections 1. MITCHELL MARNER, TOR 306 (35-36-23) 1 First Team, 0 Second Team 2. Mikko Rantanen, COL 297 (31-39-25) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team 3. Mark Stone, VGK 205 (26-16-27) 4. Patrick Kane, CHI 86 (8-8-22) 5. David Pastrnak, BOS 4 (0-1-1) 6. Tyler Toffoli, MTL 2 (0-0-2)

DEFENSE

Rank Player Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections 1. ADAM FOX, NYR 444 (75-22-3) 1 First Team, 0 Second Team 2. CALE MAKAR, COL 393 (61-27-7) 1 First Team, 0 Second Team 3. Victor Hedman, TBL 276 (34-30-16) 1 First Team, 4 Second Team 4. Dougie Hamilton, CAR 187 (9-40-22) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team 5. Shea Theodore, VGK 102 (5-14-35) 6. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 99 (5-19-17) 7. MacKenzie Weegar, FLA 69 (3-12-18) 8. Darnell Nurse, EDM 65 (2-13-16) 9. Kris Letang, PIT 52 (4-5-17) 10. Jakob Chychrun, ARI 44 (1-7-18) 11. Devon Toews, COL 16 (0-3-7) 12. Tyson Barrie, EDM 15 (1-1-7) 13. John Carlson, WSH 11 (0-3-2) 14. Jeff Petry, MTL 8 (0-1-5) 15. Roman Josi, NSH 5 (0-1-2) t-16. Brett Pesce, CAR 4 (0-1-1) Jaccob Slavin, CAR 4 (0-1-1) 18. Adam Pelech, NYI 3 (0-0-3) 19. Samuel Girard, COL 2 (0-0-2) 20. Ryan Pulock, NYI 1 (0-0-1)

GOALTENDER

Rank Player Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections 1. ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, TBL 405 (67-22-4) 2 First Team, 0 Second Team 2. Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK 278 (27-39-26) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team 3. Philipp Grubauer, COL 84 (3-18-15) 4. Juuse Saros, NSH 65 (1-12-24) 5. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 40 (1-6-17) 6. Semyon Varlamov, NYI 20 (1-2-9) 7. Mike Smith, EDM 8 (0-1-5)

Ovechkin’s 0.53 goals per game during the 2020-21 season was the fourth-lowest rate of his career but still good for eighth overall in the league. It was a great year for Ovi but not up to Ovechkian Standards.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB