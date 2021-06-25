The Tampa Bay Lightning will play Montreal Canadiens in 2021 Stanley Cup Final

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are returning to the Finals after defeating the New York Islanders in Game Seven on Friday, 1-0. Yanni Gourde scored a shorthanded goal in the second period to punch Tampa’s ticket to the championship series once again.

The Lightning will meet a surprisingly good Montreal Canadiens team, who is making its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 1993.

The Stanley Cup Final will begin Monday at 8 pm in Tampa Bay. Game Two will be on Wednesday. Montreal will host its first Cup Final game in 28 years on Friday before a three-day break due to the July 4 holiday.

The Lightning will be looking to win their third Stanley Cup while the Canadiens will try to nab their 25th championship, the most in NHL history.

Former Capitals head coach Barry Trotz and his New York Islanders have now lost in the third round of the playoffs in consecutive seasons. Trotz has won five playoff series since leaving Washington after their Cup year while the Capitals have won none.

Un nouveau trophée pour notre collection. Adding a new trophy to our collection.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YCy8ktPhDm — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2021

Who ya got?

Headline photo courtesy of the NHL PR