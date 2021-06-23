Michal Kempny reunites with former Capital Jakub Vrana at soccer game in Hungary

Two 2018 Stanley Cup champions met up halfway across the world for a soccer game, Wednesday.

Michal Kempny and former Capital Jakub Vrana both attended the Euro 2020 game between Portugal and 2018 World Cup champion France. The game was held at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

The two Czechs took a photo together near the field. “Found him,” wrote Kempny on his Instagram Story.

They weren’t the only sports stars to reunite during the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, former teammates with Los Blancos, each scored twice and shared a powerful embraced each other during a break in play.

The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Kempny’s hang out with Vrana comes two months after Jake and Richard Panik were traded to the Detroit Red Wings in a surprise for Anthony Mantha.

“The worst part about trades is to see go one of your favorite people on your team whom you can actually call a good friend,” Kempny wrote after the deal was announced. “What a great memories we got together that I will never forget I’m going to miss you big time and I wish you good luck in your next chapter. See you in 🇨🇿 @jakubvrana”

Little did Kempny know it’d be in Hungary instead.

The two train together in the offseason, along with Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, in the Czech Republic. They are all close. Jake even earned the nickname “Uncle V” after babysitting Adam Kempny, Michal’s newborn son, during the 2020-21 season.

Headline photo courtesy of @michalkempny