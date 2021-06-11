Chandler Stephenson pulls Andre Burakovsky out of scrum, hug it out

Chandler Stephenson and Andre Burakovsky found love in a hopeless place on Thursday.

During Game Six between the Avalanche and Golden Knights, the former teammates hugged it out while a feisty scrum happened in front of them.

@HockeyKot has the amazing GIF.

chandler stephenson found burky and pulled him away from the scrum 🥺 pic.twitter.com/r37jQDtz4A — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) June 11, 2021

TBH, this is giving me Mike Green-Erik Karlsson vibes all over again.

Stephenson and Burakovsky were teammates on the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup team and played together both in Washington and in AHL Hershey.

The Golden Knights would go on to defeat the Avalanche 6-3 to advance to the NHL’s Final 4: the Stanley Cup Semifinal.