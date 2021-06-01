Philipp Grubauer named finalist for 2021 Vezina Trophy

Philipp Grubauer’s star turn is officially complete. On Tuesday, the former Capitals goaltender was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for the first time in his career. The award is given annually “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position” and is voted by league general managers.

Grubi was nominated along with Marc-Andre Fleury and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Philipp Grubauer has been named one of the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy. Congrats, Grubi!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6avsr7eECK — p – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 1, 2021

Grubauer, as the starting goaltender for Colorado, posted a career-high 30 wins, 1.95 goals against average, and seven shutouts to help the Avalanche capture the Presidents’ Trophy for the third time in franchise history.

According to the NHL, Grubauer is attempting to become the first player in franchise history to win the award and the second goaltender of German nationality to earn the trophy after his mentor, Olie Kolzig, did so in 1999-00 with the Capitals.

Grubauer earned the nod over several other worthy candidates, most notably the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck who posted a 0.44 GAA better than expected per Money Puck.

Grubauer has been playing with the Avalanche since the 2018-19 season. The Capitals, who had a logjam in net, dealt the Stanley Cup-winning backup (to Braden Holtby) and Brooks Orpik to Colorado for a second-round pick that turned into Kody Clark. The Avalanche bought out Orpik over the offseason and the Capitals re-signed him before training camp began to try and repeat as champions.

In three seasons with the Avs, Grubauer has posted a 66-30-10 record, .918 SV%, 2.38 GAA, and 12 shutouts.

