NBC: Capitals-Bruins becomes most-watched Round One, Game One playoff game since 1995

By Ian Oland

May 19, 2021 3:40 pm

A local horse race helped the NHL to one of its biggest opening-game ratings for the playoffs in nearly three decades.

Saturday, after the Preakness Stakes aired, NBC broadcast Game One of the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins first-round series. According to NBC Sports PR, the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime victory registered a Total Audience Delivery of 2.31 million viewers. It’s the most-watched Game One on record in the first round of the NHL Playoffs since 1995.

NBC added that the game peaked with 3.14 million TV-only viewers. The ratings were boosted locally by the cities of Boston (9.2/21), Providence (8.9/18), Baltimore (3.9/8), and Washington DC (3.4/9). Boston had the largest local ratings for the game, while Baltimore and DC finished fifth and sixth respectively.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR BRUINS-CAPITALS GAME 1

Rank City Rating
1 Boston 9.2/21
2 Providence 8.9/18
3 Ft. Myers 4.2/8
4 Pittsburgh 3.9/8
5 Baltimore 3.7/9
6 Washington DC 3.4/9
7 Buffalo 3.1/6
8 Las Vegas 2.8/7
9 Tampa 2.7/6
10 West Palm Beach 2.5/5

The Capitals-Bruins game was the most-watched game at any point in a first-round series since Game Six of the Penguins-Flyers in 2018 (2.4 million on April 22, 2018).

The Preakness, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, had 7 million viewers on Saturday, tripling its viewership from the year before (2.4 million). It was the most-watched Preakness since 2018 when Justify won the Woodlawn Vase.