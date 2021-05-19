NBC: Capitals-Bruins becomes most-watched Round One, Game One playoff game since 1995

A local horse race helped the NHL to one of its biggest opening-game ratings for the playoffs in nearly three decades.

Saturday, after the Preakness Stakes aired, NBC broadcast Game One of the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins first-round series. According to NBC Sports PR, the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime victory registered a Total Audience Delivery of 2.31 million viewers. It’s the most-watched Game One on record in the first round of the NHL Playoffs since 1995.

NBC Sports’ @PreaknessStakes is most-watched since 2018 & leads into NBC Sports’ most-watched @NHL Stanley Cup Playoff first-round opener ever.https://t.co/qMCYmHBZk5 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) May 18, 2021

NBC added that the game peaked with 3.14 million TV-only viewers. The ratings were boosted locally by the cities of Boston (9.2/21), Providence (8.9/18), Baltimore (3.9/8), and Washington DC (3.4/9). Boston had the largest local ratings for the game, while Baltimore and DC finished fifth and sixth respectively.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR BRUINS-CAPITALS GAME 1

Rank City Rating 1 Boston 9.2/21 2 Providence 8.9/18 3 Ft. Myers 4.2/8 4 Pittsburgh 3.9/8 5 Baltimore 3.7/9 6 Washington DC 3.4/9 7 Buffalo 3.1/6 8 Las Vegas 2.8/7 9 Tampa 2.7/6 10 West Palm Beach 2.5/5

The Capitals-Bruins game was the most-watched game at any point in a first-round series since Game Six of the Penguins-Flyers in 2018 (2.4 million on April 22, 2018).

The Preakness, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, had 7 million viewers on Saturday, tripling its viewership from the year before (2.4 million). It was the most-watched Preakness since 2018 when Justify won the Woodlawn Vase.