Nicklas Backstrom: The Capitals have ‘only positive vibes’ heading into the playoffs

The Chinese rocket plummeting back to Earth, Dogecoin’s value plummeting, and Target ending its sale of trading cards. These are all things not currently filling the mindspace of Nicklas Backstrom.

“Going into the playoffs, you got to make sure you have that good feeling in your body and you’re excited about the upcoming games,” Backstrom said recently. “That’s where this group is right now. We’re excited about this. Only positive vibes.”

"Going into the playoffs, you got to make sure you have that good feeling in your body and you're excited about the upcoming games. That's where this group is right now. We're excited about this. Only positive vibes." – Nicklas Backstrom#CapsBruins | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/TCpWcDzxc0 — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 11, 2021

Backstrom would know. After not advancing past the second round in his first 10 seasons in the NHL, the Swedish center, along with Alex Ovechkin, led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in 2018. That team kept it loose and fun.

Heading into the 2021 playoffs, Ovechkin and Backstrom own the Capitals records for career playoff goals, assists, points, and games played, according to the NHL’s PR. They also have the franchise benchmark for most years in the postseason (currently 12). They are two of 13 active players with at least 100 career playoff points, and one of five sets of current teammates on that list (also Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, PIT; David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, BOS; Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, CHI; Patrick Marleau and Logan Couture, SJS).

So keep it light with Nicke. After two straight first-round exits, he doesn’t want your negativity or unfavorable math. He doesn’t want to feel like this.

He’s just here to have some fun and assist on some pretty goals. His vibes are pretty much the opposite of these guys.

Bruce Cassidy says he doesn't expect players to be happy if they're scratched in the postseason, but keep the moodiness at home. — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) May 7, 2021

Cassidy confirms that Jeremy Swayman will be Tuukka Rask's backup going into the playoffs. "I think he's earned that." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 12, 2021

Jaroslav Halak is not having a good morning. Pitches his stick after one drill. Slams the bench door multiple times. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) May 13, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington