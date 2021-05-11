Home / News / Michael Raffl wins game for Capitals with buzzer-beating shot from below the goal line

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

May 11, 2021 10:25 pm

Michael Raffl scored his first goal as a Capital Tuesday and the trade deadline acquisition saved it for literally the final seconds of the regular season.

Tied 1-1 with the Providence Boston Bruins, Raffl skated the puck towards the crease and flicked a no-angle shot towards the net.

…and it went in?!?!?!?!?!?!? How?

NBC Sports Washington replays show that Raffl took the shot from below the goal line. The puck appeared to strike Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman — maybe in the back of his mask? — and redirect to the top corner of the net. The NHL’s game summary said the goal was scored at the 59:57 mark of the game, meaning Raffl lit the map with around 3 seconds left to go in the game.

The goal was Raffl’s first in 10 games in Washington since being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers. It was Raffl’s third game-winning goal of the season and the 21st of his career.

After the Capitals saluted Vitek Vanecek on his victory, Zdeno Chara skated over to the penalty box and asked the attendant for Raffl’s milestone goal puck that had already been packed away.

The goal marked the first game the Capitals have won a game after scoring in the McNugget Minute.

Yeah, you guys, those nugs are going to taste extra delicious tomorrow.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

