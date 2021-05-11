Michael Raffl wins game for Capitals with buzzer-beating shot from below the goal line

Michael Raffl scored his first goal as a Capital Tuesday and the trade deadline acquisition saved it for literally the final seconds of the regular season.

Tied 1-1 with the Providence Boston Bruins, Raffl skated the puck towards the crease and flicked a no-angle shot towards the net.

…and it went in?!?!?!?!?!?!? How?

NBC Sports Washington replays show that Raffl took the shot from below the goal line. The puck appeared to strike Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman — maybe in the back of his mask? — and redirect to the top corner of the net. The NHL’s game summary said the goal was scored at the 59:57 mark of the game, meaning Raffl lit the map with around 3 seconds left to go in the game.

What a first goal in red for Raffl🚁! pic.twitter.com/x5ModpcKCt — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 12, 2021

The goal was Raffl’s first in 10 games in Washington since being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers. It was Raffl’s third game-winning goal of the season and the 21st of his career.

After the Capitals saluted Vitek Vanecek on his victory, Zdeno Chara skated over to the penalty box and asked the attendant for Raffl’s milestone goal puck that had already been packed away.

Chara made sure to get Raffl’s goal puck for him 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4TQmEWXMhS — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) May 12, 2021

The goal marked the first game the Capitals have won a game after scoring in the McNugget Minute.

Do you believe in McNugget Miracles?? #ALLCAPS — Heather McDonough (@HeatherMcD4) May 12, 2021

Yeah, you guys, those nugs are going to taste extra delicious tomorrow.

Thanks to Michael Raffl, you can celebrate the end of the regular season with FREE six-piece Chicken McNuggets tomorrow! Order in the app with minimum $1 purchase at participating Washington, DC, area restaurants. Download the app: https://t.co/SVljYHYuUT pic.twitter.com/Ea9bPrjwQj — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 12, 2021

