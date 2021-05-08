Pittsburgh Penguins clinch East, Capitals miss out on division crown for first time in six seasons

Despite tying the game in the third and beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, the Washington Capitals have lost out on a division championship for the first time in six seasons.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have clinched the MassMutual East and home ice in the first two rounds of the playoffs. With the Capitals’ 2-1 overtime win, they will officially be the number two seed in the Divisional Playoffs.
EAST DIVISION CHAMPS… and just getting started!
For the first time since the 2013.14 season, the Penguins have captured a division title.
